Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MoneyLion Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. MoneyLion has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.73.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

