Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 8.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $988.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

