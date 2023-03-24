Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wajax (WJX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wajax (TSE: WJX):

3/8/2023 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

3/8/2023 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$23.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.73. Wajax Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.70.

Wajax Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.