Research Analysts Set Expectations for Campbell Soup’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

