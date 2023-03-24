Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Seaways, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $2,058,104 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,916 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 429,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.