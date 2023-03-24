Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 425,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.