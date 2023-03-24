Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
