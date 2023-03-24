Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.