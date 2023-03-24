Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.15.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

