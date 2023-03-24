Reviewing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $950.37 million 4.86 $303.20 million $2.74 15.21 BayCom $117.74 million 1.90 $26.99 million $2.05 8.40

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 31.90% 10.60% 1.14% BayCom 22.92% 8.44% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and BayCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.79%. BayCom has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.62%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and BayCom has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats BayCom on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

