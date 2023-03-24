Reviewing Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $56.37 million 2.48 $15.87 million $2.73 8.85 First Capital $41.87 million 1.94 $11.90 million $3.54 6.80

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

25.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Salisbury Bancorp and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 25.51% 12.37% 1.05% First Capital 28.43% 13.73% 1.02%

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats First Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

