Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Kaisa Hietala Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($32,623.11).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,288 ($64.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,941.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,482.97. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($78.67).
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,522.44%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
