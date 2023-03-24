Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 5,092 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

