Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $224,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.5 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

