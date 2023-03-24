Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,235,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after buying an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $48,056.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $48,056.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 in the last ninety days. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerus Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Cerus stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.97. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

