Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

