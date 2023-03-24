Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.34.

EGHT stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 37,199 shares of company stock worth $179,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

