Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.82.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $128.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.