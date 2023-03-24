Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $118,218,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

