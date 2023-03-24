RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RVLP opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

