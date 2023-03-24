RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

