Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty accounts for approximately 4.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 419,882 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

