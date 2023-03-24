Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Up 1%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 113,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 112,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
