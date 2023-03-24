Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Up 1%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 113,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 112,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 445,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.