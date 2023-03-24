Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 54,414 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,202,648 shares in the company, valued at $36,446,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BFZ stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

