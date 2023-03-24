Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

