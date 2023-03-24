Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

