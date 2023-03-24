Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Safe Bulkers Price Performance
Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.
