SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SD opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $508.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.35. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,254,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Stories

