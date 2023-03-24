Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 284.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 313.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $57.31 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

