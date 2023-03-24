Sara Bay Financial Sells 1,797 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

