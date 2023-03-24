Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Savaria Stock Up 1.1 %

Savaria Announces Dividend

Shares of SIS opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.