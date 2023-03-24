Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €57.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.26) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.04) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of G24 opened at €55.46 ($59.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.46. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 52-week high of €62.42 ($67.12). The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

