SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SE. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

