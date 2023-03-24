SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $84.04. 2,311,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,507,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

