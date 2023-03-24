Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $198.10 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $202.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

