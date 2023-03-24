Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

