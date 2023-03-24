Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) PT Lowered to $4.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SELB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.