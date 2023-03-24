Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.