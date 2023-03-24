Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $139.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

