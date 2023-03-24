Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Trading Up 40.2%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was up 40.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 801,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,186% from the average daily volume of 24,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Sentage Trading Up 40.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Get Sentage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Sentage worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.