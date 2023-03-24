SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SentinelOne in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SentinelOne Stock Up 5.5 %

S has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of S opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,782 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

