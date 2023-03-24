ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $440.47 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.76 and a 200-day moving average of $412.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

