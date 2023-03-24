SES AI (SES) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SES AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 72 460 988 51 2.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.86%. Given SES AI’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -14.40 SES AI Competitors $684.36 million $11.77 million 3.81

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

