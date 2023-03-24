Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Shake Shack by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.