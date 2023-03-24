Shawn Henry Sells 10,462 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

