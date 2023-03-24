Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $18.46 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $927.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $22,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after buying an additional 104,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 98,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

