Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Sientra Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Sientra has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,921,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 724,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 758.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sientra by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 1,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

