SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.14. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 4,602 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
