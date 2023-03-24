SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.14. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 4,602 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

