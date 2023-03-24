Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

SSIC stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 price objective on the stock.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

