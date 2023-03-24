Simon Property Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

NYSE SPG opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

