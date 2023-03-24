Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 44 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Get Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $782,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (QQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking capital appreciation while applying a downside convexity option overlay strategy. QQD was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.