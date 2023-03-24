Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 44 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (QQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking capital appreciation while applying a downside convexity option overlay strategy. QQD was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (QQD)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.